Macron loses a bet to two comedians

French President Emmanuel Macron received, on Sunday, in the gardens of the Elysee Presidential Palace, two comedians today, Sunday, after he lost a bet in front of them.

More than two million YouTube followers watched Macron at a private heavy metal party in the gardens of the Elysee Palace, as part of a video clip of the actors.

Macron pledged, last February, to receive the actors “McFly” and “Carlito” in the Elysee if they managed to collect more than ten million views of a video promoting social distancing measures during the epidemic.

“McFly” and “Carlito” are French creators of content on the YouTube site to share video clips, with a following of six and a half million. “McFly” and “Carlito” won the bet and were allowed to shoot a 36-minute video that was seen nearly Two million 700,000 times within hours of posting it Sunday morning.

During the clip, the French president and the creator exchange a talk that ends with a stroll in the gardens of the Elysee Palace, where the French band “Ultra Fome” performs the song “On Surrey Vert” (Green Mouse) with hard rock music.

The latest poll published in the Journal du Dimanche newspaper showed that the level of support for Macron, who is between the ages of 18 and 24, rose by eight points within a month to 51 percent, compared to a general approval rating of 40 percent, an increase of three points.