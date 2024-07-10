Macron, letter to the French: “A new government needs a rally (union)”

President Macron writes a letter to the French people to launch an appeal on the difficult creation of the new government a few days after the elections that saw the left win but without providing a defined political majority. “I ask all political forces that recognize themselves in republican institutions, the rule of law, parliamentarism, a European orientation and the defense of French independence, to start a sincere and loyal dialogue to build a solid majority, necessarily plural, for the country”, wrote Macron.

In Sunday’s elections “no one won”, “no political force alone has a sufficient majority and the blocs or coalitions produced by these elections are all minorities,” writes Emmanuel Macron in his “letter to the French.” “Divided in the first round, united by mutual withdrawals in the second, elected thanks to the votes of their former adversaries,” writes Macron, “only the republican forces represent an absolute majority. The nature of these elections, marked by a clear demand for change and sharing of power, forces them to build a broad ‘rassemblement’.”

“Ideas and programs before positions and personalities,” Macron recommends in his letter, explaining that “this rally must be built around a few major principles for the country, clear and shared republican values, a pragmatic and legible project that takes into account the concerns you expressed at the time of the elections. It must guarantee the greatest possible institutional stability. It will bring together women and men who, in the tradition of the Fifth Republic, place their country above their party, the nation above their ambition.”

“What the French have chosen at the ballot box – the republican front – the political forces must make concrete with their actions.” “It is in the light of these principles – the president continues in his letter to the French – that I will decide on the appointment of the prime minister. This presupposes leaving some time to the political forces to build these compromises with serenity and respect for everyone. Until then, the current government will continue to exercise its responsibilities, then it will remain in charge for current affairs, as republican tradition dictates”.

“We place our hope – the letter continues – in the ability of our political leaders to demonstrate a sense of harmony and pacification in your interest and that of the country. Our country must be able to bring to life, as many of our European neighbors do, this spirit of overcoming that I have always hoped for with all my heart”. “Your vote – the letter concludes – requires everyone to be equal to the moment. To work together. Last Sunday, you called for the invention of a new French political culture. For you, I will watch over it. In your name, I will be its guarantor”.