Taiwan, China launches three days of vast military exercises

As soon as Emmanuel Macron left Beijing, Xi Jinping reacts to the meeting in California between Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy after 48 hours of silence. China has indeed announced the start of three days of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army declared the exercise will take place from April 8 to 10 to “prepare for combat”.



Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, said that “United Sharp Sword”, will involve police patrol exercises in the Taiwan Strait, “north and south of Taiwan, and in the sea and airspace east of Taiwan”. The exact location of the exercises has not been specified.

Not only. China will hold live fire drills off the coast of eastern Fujian province between 7am and 8pm on Mondaythe local maritime authority said. According to a statement released on Friday, the four sets of coordinates listed were all areas located on or around Pingtan Island, the closest Chinese outpost to Taiwan. From there last August missiles were launched towards the Strait after Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

Already Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said this morning that it had spotted eight Chinese warships and 42 fighter jets around the island, while China has announced three days of military exercises. The ministry expressed “solemn condemnation of such irrational actions”, adding that the detections – including 29 jets that crossed the Taiwan median line – occurred between 6 and 11 a.m. local time.

Chinese military exercises threaten the “stability and security” of Taiwan and the entire region. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Taipei. China has “used President Tsai’s visit and transits to the United States as an excuse to conduct military exercises, which has seriously undermined the peace, stability and security in the region,” the national defense ministry said in a statement.

North Korea launches nuclear submarine strike drone test

Adding spice to an already busy Easter weekend in East Asia, North Korea has announced it has tested another submarine nuclear strike drone, as a latest response to military exercises by South Korea and the United States. “A national defense science research institute of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea conducted a test of a strategic submarine weapons system from April 4 to 7,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. “‘Haeil-2’ underwater nuclear attack drone traveled 1,000 km of simulated underwater distance.”

Moreover, Chinese President Xi Jinping has communicated to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un his desire to strengthen the “strategic guidance” of bilateral ties. This was reported by the regime’s state media. Xi conveyed this message to the North Korean dictator in a letter sent in response to Kim’s previous congratulations on his recent re-election as Chinese president, as reported by the KCNA, North Korea’s state organ. Xi “attaches great importance to the relations between the two sides and the two countries, and expressed the desire to accelerate the development of the two countries’ socialist cause, and to promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity by strengthening the strategic guidance of relations bilateral”, reports the KCNA.

The Chinese leader’s message was conveyed through Beijing’s new ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, who presented his credentials this week. Wang is the first diplomat to take office in the isolated country since the regime imposed a strict border closure in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Experts believe Pyongyang allowed Wang a one-off entry because Beijing is its main trading and strategic partner.

