French President Emmanuel Macron claimed in his election campaign on Tuesday that French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen unspokenly wants to take the country out of the European Union.

In his speech in the eastern city of Mulhouse, Macron referred to the fact that Le Pen had said she wanted to refrain from paying EU duties and change some aspects of France’s relationship with the EU.

“There are some who have tried it, and have had problems,” Macron said, adding that “this means that she wants to get out, but she does not think she has the confidence to say it.”

“She has put in her program that she wants to create an alliance of nation-states,” Macron added.

He then continued by referring to his special relations with Europe as well as the positive effects that the European Union had on the peoples of France.

“I believe in Europe. We’ve changed it in the last five years and done things as Europeans that have changed the lives of our citizens,” he said, citing bloc-wide efforts to secure access to coronavirus vaccines or a debt-fueled campaign to help countries deal with the effects of the pandemic.

Macron and Le Pen are scheduled to run in the presidential runoff on April 24, with Macron narrowly leading.