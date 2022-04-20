The two French presidential candidates still in contention for Sunday’s ballot negotiated to the last on the details of tonight’s debate, and in particular on the order of issues to be discussed. From 9 pm Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other in a two-and-a-half hour debate on Tf1 and France 2. Finally, the Audiovisual Communication Regulatory Authority proposed casting lots for the first argument, because the parties weren’t d ‘agreement.

“We went through a very difficult period, an unprecedented crisis, a pandemic. And today the war is back on European soil. We are living in a period in which there are fear and worries. I have tried in this period to make good decisions. I want to continue doing it to make France more independent and stronger. To improve the daily life of our fellow citizens, “Macron said during the debate.

“I saw your program. In your 22 measures there is not even the word unemployment. It is a recognition of the work done in these five years and I thank you”, said Macron ironically.

In these five years, he notes, “the purchasing power of the French has increased but I agree with you, with an increase in prices like the current ones, it is difficult for some people to make ends meet. In my more than 600 trips made. in France over the past five years I have observed that for some people it is difficult to reach the end of the month. ‘VAT as you have suggested “, underlines the French president. “You instead voted against this energy shield. When it gets blocked we end up with problematic costs,” he adds.

Macron, explaining his economic program, explained that the minimum wage “will be increased by 34 euros per month, average pensions will be increased by 60 euros per month”.

“Russia has chosen a bad path for Ukraine, above all, but also for itself and for the balance of nations. We need a strong Europe to be able to count, with a strong defense – and that is why I have increased the military spending – to ensure our security. We must avoid a widening of the conflict, we are no one’s vassals and we must restore Russia to reason in order to obtain a ceasefire and liberate the Ukrainian territory “, said the president of the French Republic. Since the beginning of the conflict, he added, “we support Ukraine with equipment and financially and by welcoming refugees”.

“You depend on Russian power on Mr. Putin”. This is Macron’s accusation against RN candidate Marine Le Pen during the debate ahead of the second round of presidential elections. “She was one of the first MPs to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea. You did, and I mean it with extreme gravity, because you are dependent on the Russian power and on Mr.Putin a few months after making a loan in 2015 with a Russian bank close to power “, underlined Macron. “You have always been ambiguous on the subject because you are not in a situation of power to power but your interests are linked to those of Russia”, she added.

“What you say is false, I am a totally free woman”, replied Le Pen, adding that “the aggression of which Ukraine is a victim is not admissible, I confess that the efforts you have tried to try to find peace , on behalf of France, they deserve to be supported. Humanitarian aid to Ukraine, financial aid, material aid for defense “.

“You always want to leave the EU but you don’t say it anymore”, Macron continued adding: “I am convinced that our sovereignty is national and European. With Europe, we will be more independent for our technology, our energy. We need it. a stronger, more integrated Europe with a trusted couple “, France and Germany, added the president referring to the fact that Le Pen is opposed to the proximity between France and Germany.