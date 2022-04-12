Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will contest the second round of the French presidential elections, for the second time in a row. Last Sunday, the French went to the polls to vote in the first round of their presidential elections and the second round of the election is scheduled for April 24. In the next two weeks, a lot could happen, making the election almost unpredictable. What are the chances of each and what can the results of the first round say about French politics?

First, let’s get to the election results. The centrist liberal Macron took 27.8% of the vote, while Le Pen, from the nationalist right, received 23.1% of the vote. In third place was Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from the radical left, with 21.9% of the vote. The difference between him and Le Pen was just over 400,000 votes. In fourth place was Éric Zemmour, from the extreme right, with 7%. Valérie Pécresse, of the conservative Os Republicans, took 4.7% of the votes, while the green Yannick Jadot had 4.6% of the votes.

Closing the list is Jean Lassalle, of the center, with 3.1%, communist Fabien Roussel, with 2.2%, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, of the extreme right, with 2%, Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris of the Socialist Party, with 1.75%, Philippe Poutou with 0.7% and Nathalie Arthaud with 0.5%, both from radical left parties. Consecrated the winners of the first round, Dupont-Aignan and Zemmour declared their support for Le Pen, among the defeated names. The rest declared support for Macron, even if in a critical and indirect way. Mélenchon, for example, did not support Macron, but asked for “no votes for Madame Le Pen”.

In other words, at first glance, it seems, we will have a repetition of the 2017 electoral scenario, in which the majority “held their noses” and voted for Macron in the second round, a much more anti-Le Pen vote. On that occasion, Macron won the first round with 24% of the vote, against 21.3% for Le Pen, a lead of less than three points. In 2022, his lead is almost five percentage points. The 2017 second round ended with Macron winning with 66% of the vote, with nearly five million voters not voting between rounds.

The same phenomenon of a smaller electorate is expected to repeat itself in 2022, and the second-round polls point to a narrow victory for Macron, with between 52% and 55% of the votes. And there are two main unknowns when viewing the runoff this year. First, it may sound surprising, but not all of Mélenchon’s electorate will vote for Macron. Most of those who voted for the radical left candidate are critical of the European Union, Macron’s economic agenda and French-NATO relations.

War in Ukraine and second round

Paradoxically, all this brings them closer to Le Pen. A poll by the Ipsos Institute shows that around 20% of Mélenchon voters are likely to migrate to Le Pen, while half of the same electorate “at least considers” abstaining in the second round. The second unknown is the most important, the war in Ukraine. A lot can happen in the next two weeks. Macron, in his constant diplomatic dialogue in the midst of the conflict, could emerge as an architect of peace, someone who made an agreement or rapprochement possible.

Macron can also be left with a scarred image, as someone who has been used or made a fool of by Putin, Zelensky, or both. There were almost two dozen calls between the French president and his counterparts involved in the conflict. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki even taunted Macron, asking if he would “negotiate with Hitler”. It is important to remember, however, that in addition to the basic need to keep a diplomatic channel alive, many of these dialogues were held at Zelensky’s request.

The conflict can also influence the French election in other ways. For example, an escalation of the war in Ukraine could be the topic of a NATO meeting, or refugees could be the topic of detente within the EU, with France leading the European Council this year. There are myriad possibilities in two weeks of conflict in the middle of an election. There is another factor that could favor Le Pen in a second round, the rise of Zemmour.

By explicitly and openly advocating ideas like the Ministry of “Deimmigration”, a euphemism for the deportation of around a million people, he shifted the French Overton Window even further to the right. The term, referring to its creator, the political scientist Joseph Overton, explains the range of ideas tolerated in public discourse at a given moment and context, that is, what is politically considered “reasonable” and what is considered extremist.

A more extreme candidate than Le Pen makes the leader of the National Rally more “palatable” for many people. At the very least, “less extremist”, by simple contrast. The fact is that Marine Le Pen is in a difficult situation and that Macron is likely to win with a large “anti Le Pen” vote and a lower electoral presence, but she is alive in the race. That’s exactly what we said here in our space in July 2021, in the column ‘Marine Le Pen is defeated in France, but still alive’, which leads to another interesting discussion about last weekend’s elections.

traditional parties

The hypothesis that France is yet another case in which traditional parties are waning is much debated. The results left the Republicans, the main conservative party, at less than 5%, and Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris and the Socialist Party, historically the strongest on the left, at less than 2%. From the perspective of the column, however, it is a bit hasty to speak of the end of traditional parties in France. As we saw in the aforementioned column, last year, the Republicans and the Socialists were the big winners in the regional elections.

The two coalitions govern fifteen of the eighteen French Regions, the French “states”, in an analogy. The On March! won only in Guadalupe, while Réunion Nacional won none. In other words, the traditional parties show capillarity, presence and dominance in the public machine, strong coalitions and a regional performance that favors renewal. Can the end of these parties occur? Yes, of course, but on a day-to-day basis, the vast majority of French citizens will be in the governments of these two parties for a few years at least.

The point is that regional and national elections differ. Only 35% of voters turned out in regional elections, while turnout at last weekend’s nationals was 74%, more than double. National issues are now seen as more important and present in the French public debate. Examples are immigration and cultural aspects, important in Le Pen’s and Zemmour’s platforms. Or else, the relationship with the EU, with NATO and labor and social security reforms, all of which are very present in the platforms of Macron, Le Pen and Mélenchon.

Last July’s column spoke of exactly that, but on the contrary, that Le Pen’s crushing regional defeat did not mean she was a card out of the national deck. So much so that she came in second in the presidential election. Regarding the traditional parties, the fact is that the two candidacies that go to the second round are very personalist. Macron’s party has his name on the legend, and Marine Le Pen is heir to her father’s political activism. This personalist focus leaves both with little capillarity in the rest of the political structure.

The Republicans or the Socialist are more likely to find a viable candidate than Macron or Le Pen to create a solid structure around them. Their political movements are their names and revolve around them, not a conventional party organization. It is a phenomenon similar to the fact that Jair Bolsonaro, president in Brazil, was courted by several parties in 2018, repeating the scenario in 2021, needing to enter an already structured party.

Again, the presidential race points to a victory for Macron, with most voters voting for him as a way to avoid a triumph for Le Pen. If there is any sudden change in the electoral score, it will probably be because of the war in Ukraine. This, however, is not the only issue under debate, and Le Pen will keep an active campaign, trying to reverse the scenario. It will be an interesting two weeks and the size of the voter turnout will be the essential number to understand the results.