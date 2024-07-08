Abdullah Abu Daif (Paris)

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, asking him to stay on and manage current affairs, the day after legislative elections in which the left-wing coalition won without achieving an absolute majority.

Macron asked Attal to stay on in his post “to preserve the stability of the country,” according to the Elysee, three weeks before Paris hosts the Olympic Games.

After the surprise results of the legislative elections, which reduced the results of the far-right coalition, the political parties began deliberations to form a majority and appoint a prime minister.

But there is a dilemma, as none of the blocs managed to obtain an absolute majority of 289 seats on their own. The New Popular Front, on the left, is estimated to obtain between 190 and 195 seats, the presidential camp less than 160 seats, and the National Front party and its allies, on the far right, 143 seats.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned yesterday of the risk of being dragged into a “financial crisis” and an “economic downturn,” but the reaction of the Paris Stock Exchange was imperceptible.

The left, for its part, has begun extensive manoeuvres. Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said, “Within a week we must present a candidate” to head the government, through consensus or a vote.

For her part, Greens leader Marine Tondellier, a member of the New Popular Front, considered that the president “should invite” the Front to nominate a name.

However, the left-wing alliance that was hastily established the day after Macron dissolved the National Assembly, between the radical left of France Insoumise, the Socialists, the Communists and the Greens, has differences on several points.

Abroad, where the French election has been closely watched for weeks, the Polish and Spanish prime ministers welcomed the defeat of the far-right coalition. The German government expressed “relief.”

Macron is scheduled to attend a NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday, his first trip abroad since the election.

In this context, Samia Jbara, a researcher in political science and international relations at the University of Paris, said that the election results reveal that the street has imposed its word in France, as it reflects tangible social and political changes. Therefore, the results of the second round of the legislative elections were not surprising to the French street.

She added to Al-Ittihad that after the results of the first round, a broad popular movement emerged from various political and social spectrums, stressing the need to preserve the principles of the French Republic, which are different from the policies of the far right, noting that foreign and Arab communities feel satisfied with these results, even though the left did not achieve an absolute victory.

For his part, the researcher in European affairs, Ahmed Al-Yasiri, said that France’s return to the old political alignments it witnessed before the Fifth Republic reflects external and internal influences on the French political path, explaining that these alignments go back to the roots of the French Revolution and the First Republic, all the way to the Fifth Republic founded by Charles de Gaulle in 1958.

He added to Al-Ittihad that global activity and the European Union movements had a clear impact on the French elections, especially since the France Insoumise party calls for political isolationism and exiting the European Union, which could cause a dispute with the United States and the European Union.