Macron: “It is unacceptable” to deprive Africa of Corona vaccines

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a video conference with African leaders that it is “unjustified and acceptable” to launch the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in Africa, the victim of inequality between poor and rich countries to obtain vaccines.

“We have to tackle stark inequality,” Macron said. The conference included the presidents of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Senegal, Macy Sall, South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Chisidiki, Comoros, Ghazali Othmani, Chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Fakih Mohamed, and John Nkengasung, Director of the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The French presidency stated that the meeting aims to “define the priority axes for action” for African countries to “convey their voices” to the G7 leaders conference, which will be held Friday via video link, and partly devoted to the crisis.

“The slow pace of the vaccination campaign in poor countries, especially in Africa, is unjustified and unacceptable,” Macron said, adding, “We are at a critical juncture if we want to act more effectively.” “Morals and interests require this, and if we do not eradicate this virus in all parts of the world, it will continue to spread and mutate.”

He added that this situation is due to the delay in the global production and distribution of the vaccine.

For Macron, the priority is to “increase productive capacities” in Africa based on the “Indian model”, and also to “impose on industrialists transparency about the price of the vaccine.” It is unacceptable, he said, for some African countries to buy the vaccine at a higher price than Western countries.

He suggested that the Group of Seven agree to grant a “joint mandate” to the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization to “remove obstacles” to obtaining the vaccine.

In recent days, Macron participated in several meetings in this regard with the Director-General of the Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The mechanism launched by the United Nations with the support of several countries aims to facilitate universal access to treatments through the “Kovacs” program and to distribute at least two billion vaccine doses in 100 emerging countries.