After a term plagued by crises, The centrist Emmanuel Macron became this Sunday the first president to achieve his re-election in France since 2002with the main challenge of uniting the country and promising to respond to the discontent of the voters of Marine Le Pen, who, despite losing, achieved the best result of the extreme right in a presidential election in France.

With nearly 58% of the vote, the 44-year-old candidate for La República en Marcha (LREM), again defeated his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, 53, but with a smaller difference than in 2017 (66.1%), according to estimates.

“From now on, I am no longer the candidate of a field, but the president of all,” Macron said at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where he promised to govern with a “renewed method” and find an answer to the ” rage” of those who voted for Le Pen.

Since coming to power in 2017, the centrist has faced harsh protests against his reforms, a global pandemic and the consequences of the war in Ukraine with the same impetus with which he once again defeated the extreme right. But he was unable to erase the image of himself as “arrogant” and alienated from the popular classes.

Macron “has promised that he will change his way of reforming and many voters expect it,” CNRS expert Bruno Cautrès told the daily Libération. “The anger and the disagreements that led many of our compatriots to vote today (yesterday) for the extreme right must find an answer. It will be my responsibility and that of those around me, ”he added, excited.

“We can count on France for another five years,” said European Council President Charles Michel.

France opted for continuity with a pro-European leader, who also became the first to achieve re-election since 2002, when the conservative Jacques Chirac defeated the father of his rival this Sunday, the far-right Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The reactions of world leaders were immediate. “We can count on France for another five years,” said European Council President Charles Michel. It is a “vote of confidence for Europe,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. And US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Macron last night, saying Washington anticipates even closer cooperation with Paris.

right advance

Macron’s victory distances the rupture project of candidate Le Pen who advocated excluding foreigners from social aid inscribing the “national priority” in the Constitution and abandoning NATO’s integrated command.

And despite warnings about the extremist “danger” and calls to curb it, the extreme right has continued to make progress in every election since 2002, and with between 41.8 and 42.4% of the vote, according to estimates, Le Pen achieved his best performance. “The result in itself represents a brilliant victory,” the National Front (FN) heiress told her disappointed supporters.

Instead, Paris was a party on the Champ de Mars, where Macron’s supporters congregated. “I’m glad to have him for another five years and all French people should be like me,” celebrated Stanislas, in his 50s.

With the name of the tenant of the Elysee clear, the second largest economy in the European Union is now entering the campaign for the legislative elections on June 12 and 19, which on this occasion have signs of a third round. “Tonight we launch the great electoral battle of the legislative elections,” said Le Pen. Her far-right rival Éric Zemmour, who had called to vote for her, urged her to build a “national bloc”.

Macron’s re-election took place in a context of discontent among young people and among the disillusioned voters of the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who won almost 22% in the first round. “Between plague and cholera, we must make the right decision,” said Pierre Charollais, a 67-year-old retiree in Rennes (west), who advocated a “responsible vote” in a “particular” context due to the war in Ukraine.

AFP