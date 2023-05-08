French President Emmanuel Macron is making a state visit to Germany from the second to the fourth of July, the first by a French president since 2000, the German presidency announced Monday.

“This particular event represents a new chapter in the friendship that has united the two countries for decades,” the presidency said in a statement.

She added, “With this visit, President Macron honors the close friendship that binds our two countries on the occasion of the sixtieth anniversary of the Elysee Treaty,” signed on January 22, 1963 between Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer.

The German presidency indicated that “the French President and German President (Frank-Walter) Steinmeier will visit together several regions in Germany and will highlight the unique relations between our two countries and our citizens, especially German and French youth.”

The German presidency statement quoted the Elysee as saying, “This will be the first state visit by a French president to Germany since 2000.”

He added, “This honor bestowed on the President of the Republic will mark a new stage in Franco-German friendship.”