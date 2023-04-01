French President Emmanuel Macron plans to convince Beijing to withdraw military support from Russia during his visit to China next week. This was announced on Friday, March 31, by the agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) with reference to the Elysee Palace.

“If China makes this disastrous decision, it will have a major strategic impact on the conflict,” the presidential adviser said.

He indicated that Macron wants to find a compromise with Beijing on support for the civilian population of Ukraine, as well as to formulate a way to resolve the conflict.

The agency said that according to the administration of the French leader, China is the only country that can have a significant impact on the conflict in one direction or another. Paris hopes to persuade Chinese President Xi Jinping to influence Russia and push it to resolve the conflict through negotiations.

Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China will take place from 5 to 7 April.

Earlier, on March 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping, following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, said that China stands for peace and dialogue on the Ukrainian conflict. He also stressed that on this issue, China is guided by the principles of the UN Charter and adheres to an objective and impartial position, and actively promotes reconciliation and the restoration of negotiations.

On the same day, Putin allowed the adoption of the Chinese peace plan, but noted that Russia and China are opposed to any states and blocs causing damage to third countries.

At the end of February, China presented its plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Beijing urged all parties to stop fighting, “relinquish the Cold War mentality” and start peace talks. In addition, the PRC repeated the thesis that nuclear wars should not be waged, and also opposed attacks on nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities.

Later, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stressed that any attempts to bring the situation to a “peaceful track” are welcome. He said that in China’s plan, as in any other, nuances are important, but there is no opportunity for a proper discussion yet.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the high assessment on the part of the Russian side of the desire of the PRC to contribute to the settlement of the conflict.