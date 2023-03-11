France – France is experiencing a new round of protests against the pension system reform plan. Protesters have marched this week in cities across the country. The unions were not received by the president and the debate continues while a definition is awaited by the Senate the following week.

French President Emmanuel Macron insists on the need to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 to make the French pension system financially sustainable for years to come, in a letter to workers’ unions published on Friday.

The move comes after more than a million protesters marched this week in cities and towns across France, while train and subway drivers, refinery workers and others began indefinite strikes against the plan of the centrist government.

The unions called more than 200 protests for this Saturday throughout the country. They demand the withdrawal of the bill, which is being debated in the French Senate.

According to the letter provided by the president’s office, Macron said he made the decision to “make the French work a little harder” because other options, which he rejected, would have involved “lowering pensions, raising taxes or letting our children and grandchildren carry the financial burden.”

Union leader Francois Hommeril of the CFE-CGC, which represents workers in the energy sector, among others, said on Friday that Macron’s letter appeared to be another “missed opportunity” for the president to carry out reforms while he listened to the concerned workers.

The president “acts as if the social movement did not exist,” Hommeril told French BFM TV. And he added: “I am very disappointed and concerned by (Macron’s) response.”

Opinion polls show the rejection of the opposition parties and some French, since only a third of the French agree with the reform. Left-wing lawmakers argue that companies and the rich should put up more to finance the pension system.

Macron also recalled that the measure was a key promise of his presidential campaign last year, adding that he made a concession by agreeing to put the age limit at 64, compared to the 65 originally planned.

“You strongly express your disagreement,” Macron wrote to the unions. “I do not underestimate the discontent … as well as the anxiety expressed by many French people who are worried that they will never receive any pension.”

A poster with a portrait of French President Emmanuel Macron is seen as protesters attend a demonstration against the French government’s pension reform plan in Paris, on January 19, 2023. © Reuters – Benoit Tessier

parliamentary acceleration

Faced with this anger, which Emmanuel Macron said in his letter to the unions not to “underestimate”, the Executive has chosen for the moment to camp in its position, that of a reform that it considers “essential” to guarantee the financial balance of the regime pensions and, consequently, the future of the pay-as-you-go system.

As a sign of its determination, the Government of Elisabeth Borne resorted on Friday to section 3 of article 44 to impose a “blocked vote” in the Senate on the whole of the rectifying bill for the financing of Social Security, which includes the reform of pensions, and not on each of the amendments that remain to be considered until Sunday afternoon.

The Minister of Labor, Olivier Dussopt, justified this initiative by what he described as “systematic obstruction” of the left, while the senators have already adopted the emblematic measure of the reform: the increase in the legal retirement age.

Article 44.3 also has the advantage of allowing the Government to keep in the final version of the text only those amendments that suit it, and not all those that have been voted on up to now.

It will then correspond to a mixed commission of seven deputies and seven senators to meet, the following week, to try to agree on a common version of the bill and, if so, it could be submitted to the final vote of the National Assembly and the Senate. next Thursday.

Meanwhile, transport is still disrupted this weekend, while the strike resumed on Saturday morning at TotalEnergies’ refineries and fuel depots, a spokesman for the group told Reuters.

Original article in France 24, with information from Reuters