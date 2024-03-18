Home page politics

Macron's new image as a strong man in Europe is a political calculation, say insiders. He particularly wants to make a name for himself in the intra-European struggle with Scholz.

Paris – Emmanuel Macron's appearance in recent weeks has surprised many. He caused an international stir with his proposal to send Western ground troops to Ukraine. These were mainly concrete furious Russians on the one hand and frightened allies of France on the other, above all the German Chancellor.

Macron's ground troop advance also sent a targeted signal to Olaf Scholz

When comparing the current Macron with the one from a good two years ago, this behavior is even more surprising. Before Russia's attack on Ukraine, the French president was one of the calming voices in what was then at least a less open conflict between the West and the Federation.

Intra-European tussle: According to insiders, Macron sees the division of roles at the top of Europe at risk.

While many commentators see the French president's rabid advance as a smokescreen to cover up his own under-commitment to supporting Ukraine, the French's confidants are now pointing out the power-political dimension of his solo effort. This obviously affects the inner-European power structure in particular.

Macron and Scholz’s claim to leadership in Europe – gentlemen’s agreement violated

According to the British newspaper The Telegraph Macron's speech about the deployment of Western ground troops is also a direct message to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. From the Élysée Palace's point of view, it was said that he had violated a “gentlemen's agreement” between the leading nations in Europe telegraph from an anonymous source.

Specifically, the core of the matter is that Germany and France have so far been assigned different leadership roles: Germany in the economy and France in the military. “These boundaries are currently blurring and people are sometimes trying to invade each other’s space,” he quotes telegraph the insider.

Macron insider: Scholz provokes conflict over leadership in Europe

On the one hand, it is Scholz's repeated warnings to other Western states to increase their aid to Ukraine, which the French president is probably not wrong to take personally. On the other hand, Scholz's move to rely on a US and Israeli make for the Arrow 3 missile defense system undermines Macron's creed of buying defense equipment in Europe.

For this reason, the Weimar Triangle meeting of Poland, France and Germany was seen primarily as a crisis meeting between quarreling partners, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was seen as a mediator. (pkb)