French President Emmanuel Macron, in a New Year’s address to fellow citizens, expressed hope for an end to the pandemic in 2022. His words lead TASS…

“I am optimistic about the future. 2022 will be the year that the pandemic ends. I want to believe in this together with you, ”the French leader emphasized.

Macron called on his compatriots to get vaccinated and called it a manifestation of civic responsibility. Despite the voluntariness of vaccinations, the head of state noted that responsibilities should take precedence over rights.

On December 29, the French Ministry of Health announced 208 thousand new COVID-19 infections per day. The head of the department, Olivier Veran, called the new data on the incidence “dizzying”. He called the record-breaking spread of the omicron strain COVID-19 a “tidal wave.”