French President Macron claims to be the savior of Lebanon after the explosion in Beirut. It is uncertain whether he can really make a difference there.

CAIRO taz | Twice within a month to visit Lebanon, then on Wednesday to his first official visit to Iraq: French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to find his place in the Arab world – at a time when the cards are being reshuffled there. The United States has been on the decline in the region since Donald Trump. The resulting vacuum is being filled by Russia and the regional powers Iran and Turkey.

Macron and his advisors have recognized that only those who invest politically or militarily in the immediate vicinity of Europe can influence events there. Russia, Turkey and Iran have shown this in Syria; Turkey and Russia are trying again in Libya.

Macron’s trip this week to Lebanon, which has been in political and economic free fall for months, and to Iraq, which has been wiped out by militias and demonstrators for a year, is above all a political investment. In Beirut, the President said this on Tuesday: “I realize that I am making a risky bet,” he said. “My commitment is the only thing I have, my political capital.”

It is no coincidence that Macron uses his political capital primarily in Lebanon. The links between Paris and Beirut, which date back to the colonial days, are close. Lebanon is the only country in the region where a French president cannot negotiate with the government but directly with influential forces. Something similar would be unthinkable in Iraq, Egypt or Syria. Nowhere else can Macron emerge as the nation’s savior.

Macron basks in the savior image

In Lebanon, this works mainly because the state institutions, the political system and also the parties have been discredited in large parts of the population after the economy collapsed and especially after the explosion in the port of Beirut in early August, which led to gross state Negligence. But Macron has a problem: Although he can bask in the savior image, at some point he will have to deliver concrete results in terms of political reforms, for which the people in Lebanon have been taking to the streets since last October.

The cat bites its tail, because how do you reform a political system bypassing the political system? If anything, profound changes are happening through pressure from below, which is associated with many difficulties, as the Arabellion 2.0 shows, which broke out in Algeria, Sudan, Iraq and Lebanon last year. External interventions have seldom done anything good – especially military ones, as the US intervention in Iraq in 2003 has sufficiently demonstrated.

Macron is now trying in Lebanon by putting pressure on the political forces to finally start overdue reforms. At a press conference in Beirut on Tuesday, he demanded that a technocratic government be formed within two weeks to stop the economic collapse. Shortly before Macron’s visit, the former Lebanese ambassador in Berlin, Mustapha Adib, was commissioned by President Michel Aoun to form a new government on Monday.

Macron is linking financial aid to reforms. There is no blank check, he said and warned: If the political class fails, there will be no more help. He even threatened EU sanctions if funds were misused.

Hezbollah did not mention Macron by name

It’s not an easy game for the French President. On the one hand, Macron knows the UN figures: More than half of the population is dependent on help in order to be able to afford the most basic necessities, which puts pressure on the political system. On the other hand, Macron knows that the country’s political class will do everything possible not to reform itself.

One example is the Shiite Hezbollah, the Iran-controlled, militarily and politically strongest single force in Lebanon. It may not be the most corrupt party, but it has the most leverage to lose when it comes to reform. This is where Macron’s borders become clear: “Don’t ask France to start a war against a political force in Lebanon, that would be absurd and crazy,” he said without saying the name Hezbollah.

It is still the regional powers Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates that hold the best hand in the card game. You play to maintain the status quo and wait to see if Macron can actually put something on the table. Until then, they assume that the French president is only bluffing.