Macron in Holland | Macron, who was calling for European independence, was interrupted by the protesters

The French president gave a speech in which he demanded ambition and self-reliance from Europe. The French leader has come under heavy criticism both in his home country and in international arenas.

Violence and a president of hypocrisy, the banner declared. Demonstrators spread angry banners in the hall where the French president Emmanuel Macron had just started his speech on Tuesday evening.

The Dutch think tank Nexus Instituut had invited Macron to speak in The Hague about Europe’s economic and industrial independence. However, the speech was delayed when the protesters started shouting about, among other things, the climate, France’s pension reform and France’s lost democracy.

Macron replied to the shouters that demonstrations are part of democracy, but stated that in democracies, the institutions that the people have voted for must be respected. The president’s speech was able to continue after a few minutes, when the protesters were removed from the hall.

French president wanted his speech to be a continuation of the speech he gave at the Sorbonne University in Paris in 2017, sums up the French newspaper Le Figaro. Then El Politico magazine reported that in his speech Macron repeated his role as the only EU national leader who still dared to defend deeper European integration.

Now, years later, Macron is politically in the ascendant both at home, in Europe and internationally. In France, the president’s pension reform has met with widespread opposition, which has erupted into weeks of protests and strikes.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at a welcome ceremony in Amsterdam on April 11, 2023. It is the first official state visit by a French president to the Netherlands in more than 20 years.

Foreign policy has not brought praise either. Macron’s Last Week The visit to China ended with excitement, when the French, who called for European unity, made Europe look very fragmented. In Europe and the United States, people wondered how the French president criticized Europe’s relationship with the United States and showed understanding to China.

In Holland, Macron did not return to comment on the situation in Taiwan.

in The Hague Macron continued on Tuesday with his favorite topics, Europe’s strategic autonomy and unity. French newspapers covered the speech, among others Le Monde and Le Figaro.

The president opened his view on European self-determination, especially from the point of view of trade and industry.

According to Macron, the corona pandemic showed that we are dependent on a large number of medicines and other things. According to him, Europe must reduce this dependence and strengthen its own identity and self-determination.

The French president’s key message was that Europe must strengthen its economic weight and influence in relation to China and the United States. He also highlighted the technology that enables the fight against climate change.

“We have American and Chinese technology, which is a risk for us,” he said.

According to Macron, if Europe does not work, the result will be lost jobs and a situation “where we no longer decide for ourselves”. Macron also demanded that Europe be more competitive than before, because “we cannot live in a continent that is not competitive.”

“We shape our destiny by choosing our negotiating partners,” Macron said.

“We must try to be decision-makers rather than subordinate to the rules.”