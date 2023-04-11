Macron raises the price of his possible green light for French support in the dispute between China and the US over Taiwan. The analysis

The little French Asterix, a century Emmanuel Macronhe uttered yesterday on his return from trip to China made with Ursula von der Leyen. “Europe must not get involved in crises that are not ours and then again: ‘Europeans must not be vassals of the United States’. Then the transalpine cockerel he broadened his thought: “The European Union must instead form a Third Pole in front of China and Russia”. The interview was given to Les EchosFrance Inter and Politico.

The output of Macron surprised and worried the main European secretariats because it fits into an international climate that is more than overheated by the war between Russia and Ukraine and – above all – by the tensions over Taiwan with China and the USA which are diametrically opposed. That Macron talks about EU non-involvement inTaiwan affair after the EU immediately involved the US in Ukraine, it is at least singular.

That one of the main European allies of the USA opens up to China is an even stranger fact even for an anarchic country like France which – let us remember – withdrew from NATO in 1966 only to return to it in 2009. A country pervaded by the radical – de Gaulle and the myth of a now lost grandeur.

