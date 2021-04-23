D.he French President Emmanuel Macron, despite security concerns, insisted on giving the Chadian dictator Idriss Déby Itno his final conduct on Friday in N`Djamena. The Frenchman was the only Western head of state to do the potentate this honor. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who, as Defense Minister (2012-2017) had expanded arms cooperation with Déby’s authoritarian regime, also attended the memorial service. In a communiqué, Macron praised the head of state as a “brave friend” and “great soldier”.

With French support, Déby had seized power after a military coup in 1990 and had been at the head of a repressive regime for 30 years until he was killed under unexplained circumstances in combat operations in the north of the country on Tuesday. The French homage to the dictator follows three and a half years after Macron’s “keynote address” in Ouagadougou, in which he actually announced a break with his country’s neo-colonial politics.

Macron supports the son Débys

“I share a nation’s grief over the loss of its soldier,” Macron said at the ceremony. “France will not allow the state integrity of Chad to be threatened today or tomorrow,” added the Frenchman. He ostentatiously took a seat next to the deceased dictator’s 37-year-old son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, who claims to be his father’s successor.

Déby junior, who was trained at the French military school in Aix-en-Provence, among other things, has suspended the constitution, which stipulates that the Senate president will step in if the state president is unable to exercise his office. He promoted himself to the top of the state and claimed supreme command of the armed forces. Macron did not criticize this undemocratic approach. He met Déby for a conversation before the funeral service and spoke to the widow Hinda Déby Itno on the phone.

The late president is to be buried in his home region in the northeast near the Sudanese border. Macron now supports the son, who has promised to organize elections after a transition period of eighteen months. In return for this alliance, Mahamat Déby has promised not to withdraw the Chadian soldiers from the G-5 Sahel reaction force. Since the military coup in Mali last August, it is the second time that France has openly approved undemocratic changes of power. The parliament in N’Djamena, which largely served as the parliamentary facade of the regime, was dissolved. The opposition speaks of a “coup”.

Macron used the trip to the Chadian capital for an informal summit meeting with the heads of state of Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Malis and Niger to coordinate with them on the continuation of the G-5 Sahel initiative. Germany has been involved in the initiative from the start, but has not been included. Chad is the most important pillar for the common fight against Islamist terrorism in the Sahel region. Up to 1,550 members of the German Armed Forces are deployed in Mali as part of missions by the EU and the United Nations.

France fears growing instability in the entire Sahel region after the dictator’s death. The French military operation Barkhane has its headquarters in the capital of Chad. With more than 5,000 soldiers, the operation is the largest foreign deployment of the French army since the end of the Algerian war. The soldiers there are fighting against Islamist groups that are also threatening Chad. In February 2019, French warplanes bombed a column of rebels who had invaded from Libya in the north of the country.

Le Drian justified the intervention by stating that it took place at the request of the Chadian government. This time, French aid came too late to save Déby. As the French newspaper “L’Opinion” researched, the potentate of the rebel group Fact (“Front pour l’alternance et la concorde au Tchad”) fell victim. The armed fighters of the opposition group were supported by the Libyan warlord General Haftar, who received military aid from France for a long time. “The friends of our friends killed our friends,” wrote L’Opinion. The Déby case highlights the contradictions in France’s Africa policy.