French President Emmanuel Macron begins a tour of three Central African countries on March 1, with his sights set on renewing his relations with the region and amid growing influence from Russia and China. The president visits Gabon, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo in an attempt to establish “a responsible relationship.”

A historic relationship that France seeks to renew. President Emmanuel Macron undertakes a tour of Gabon, Angola, and the Republic of the Congo, in an attempt to mark a new era of relations and strengthen cooperation.

And it is that in the midst of a growing “anti-French” sentiment in Central Africa and an increasing rapprochement of Russia and China to the region, the pulse is gaining strength to create a new “responsible relationship” with the continent.

His first stop is Gabon to attend the ‘One Forest’ Summit on the preservation of the planet’s forests.

It will then head to Angola as part of its efforts to develop links, especially in agriculture and the food industry. Another focal point will be energy, including oil and gas; as well as improve France’s ties with the English and Portuguese-speaking parts of Africa.

After a stopover in Congo-Brazzaville, another former French colony, his official visit is scheduled to conclude over the weekend in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, ruled by Belgium during the colonial era.

In addition to environmental issues, Macron is expected to promote “mutual and responsible” cooperation with the continent, after he reiterated the day before his commitment to break old post-colonial policies that caused reluctance.

“Measuring our influence through a series of military operations, relying on exclusive and privileged ties to certain leaders, or considering certain economic markets to be rightfully ours because we were there before, are things of the past,” the president stressed.

New era in military strategy?

One of the great promises that the French president announced is a significant reduction in the French military presence on the African continent, where it maintains bases that will be “co-administered” with the local Armed Forces.

This was stated by Macron in a speech at the Élysée Palace, just before starting the tour, and in which he asked to open a “new era”.

“There is another way (…) Approaching African countries as partners with whom we share balanced, reciprocal and responsible interests and responsibilities,” he said.

Consider the countries of Africa as partners with our partners of interests and responsibilities: ce cap, c'est celui que j'ai fixed à Ouagadougou en 2017. Nous l'avons tenu. Il est maintainant temps d'aller au bout de cette logique.https://t.co/LFT29HhSRu —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 27, 2023



Macron clarified that the military facilities in Paris there will not be closed, but will be transformed based on the needs expressed by partners in the region.

“Our model should not be more military bases like the ones we have now (…) Tomorrow, our (military) presence will go through bases, schools, academies, which will be jointly managed by French and African personnel,” he asserted, although he also stressed that ” France’s role is not to solve all the problems in Africa”.

The president’s remarks resonate at a time when French influence on the continent faces its biggest challenges in decades.

In August 2022, the troops from Paris completed their departure from Mali after having fought against Islamist militants since 2013. It was the cessation of almost a decade of mission against jihadism, which occurred amid deteriorating relations between the Government of Macron and the Malian military junta that controls the nation, after two successive coups in 2020 and 2021.

France was also forced to withdraw its troops from the Central African Republic and Burkina Faso last year, amid growing opposition from local governments to its continued military presence.

Now, Macron points to “a new and balanced relationship.”

But the waning influence of Paris, particularly in the Sahel region, has also allowed Russia to expand its reach in Africa, including in the digital sphere through the use of disinformation campaigns. Also on the ground with the deployment of mercenaries from the Wagner group, which in some cases have replaced French soldiers.

The struggle for the commercial alliance against Russia and China

The economic ties that France has historically had with African nations are under severe pressure from the commercial presence of Russia and China.

Africa has become a contested territory for financial and political influence.

In fact, the Élysée leader admitted that the continent is currently a “field of competition”, for which he urged French companies to “wake up” and get involved in the fight.

In this sense, the head of state has scheduled conversations with local authorities, citizens, businessmen, artists and activists, the Presidency announced.

File-Containers in the port of Lagos, Nigeria. © Reuters

Although this struggle is not recent and was reflected between the United States and the former Soviet Union during the Cold War, now both the Western powers such as Moscow and Beijing are looking for fertile ground for their economic interests on African soil.

But the impulse from the West is not fortuitous. In recent years, as some powers have begun to reduce their presence, the gaps have been filled by the Asian giant and Russia.

The continent is key because of its rapidly growing population, its significant natural resources and supply of raw materials, including cobalt and lithium, crucial in making electric cars.

Added to this interest are fifty African nations that represent a juicy block of voters in the United Nations organization and international institutions. In recent years, many of those votes have supported the Asian giant and not Western initiatives.

File-Start of the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 18, 2023. © AP

Chinese investments in the continent are large in the construction of ports and railways, among others.

Moscow has participated to a lesser extent. But its influence on Africans is also increasingly relevant.

To be sure, Africa has become a bone of contention between Western nations, including France, versus Russia and China.

