The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, has promised to fight until the freedom for women to resort to abortion “becomes universal and effective (…) everywhere in the world”, starting with the inclusion of the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy ” in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union”.

The announcement is arrived today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, when Macron presided over the ceremony in which the inclusion of this right in Article 34 of the French Constitution was sealed, as expected by a vote of the French parliament.

But, despite the controversies with the Vatican, for the head of the Elysée, who just a year ago had promised women to give constitutional dignity to the right to abortion, it is not enough. “We will lead this fight on our continent, where reactionary forces always attack women's rights first, then the rights and all freedoms of minorities and all the oppressed,” said Macron today, who confirmed his desire to include the “freedom to resort to abortion (…) in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union”.

However, even this step would not be sufficient. “It is not the end of a story,” added Macron, who promised to fight so that “this right becomes universal and effective” and “until the promise of equality for all humanity is kept”.

“We will fight for this right to become universal and effective beyond Europe,” declared the French president. “We will not find peace until this promise is kept everywhere in the world.”