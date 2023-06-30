French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a new emergency cabinet meeting later on Friday after riots erupted for the third consecutive night across the country over the shooting death of a young man by police earlier in the week, BFM television reported, citing the Elysee. .

The TV channel added that the meeting will take place at 1100 GMT today, Friday.

Several French media quoted Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan as saying that the police arrested about 421 people across the country on Thursday evening. Darmanin deployed 40,000 police to try to quell widespread unrest.

The 17-year-old, whose name was Nael M., was shot dead by police on Tuesday in the working-class town of Nanterre in the western suburbs of Paris.

The demonstrators there set fire to cars, closed the streets and threw projectiles at the police, after a peaceful protest earlier to pay tribute to the young man.

Paris police said a Nike shoe store in central Paris was broken into and several people arrested after windows were smashed on the Rue de Rivoli.

Videos on social media showed numerous fires across the country, including a bus station in a suburb north of Paris and a tram station in Lyon.