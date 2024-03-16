Macron said during the interview he gave after his return from Berlin, on Friday, where he met with the German and Polish leaders: “Maybe at some point, I do not want that and I will not take the initiative. There must be operations on the ground, whatever they are, to confront the Russian forces.”

He added: “France's strength is that we can do this.”

In the German capital, Macron met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a show of unity between the three countries.

Macron refuses to rule out the idea of ​​sending ground forces to Ukraine, and his repeated statements on this subject have raised problems among Paris's allies, led by Germany, and were met with almost unanimous rejection from the opposition in France.

In his interview with Le Parisien, Macron ruled out any disagreement between the French and the Germans on this matter, and said: “I wanted to come to Germany very quickly so that there would not be a discussion about strategic differences that might exist, because they do not exist.”

He added: “There has never been any disagreement between me and the advisor at all. We have a very strong consensus in views about the goals and the situation. It is the way of translating them that differs,” highlighting what he called the “strategic cultures” in the two countries.

Macron explained: “Germany has a strategic culture of extreme caution and non-interference, and it keeps its distance from nuclear weapons. This is a completely different model from the French model.”

The French President added that he decided not to visit Kiev, and instead headed to Berlin on Friday to hold talks with Schulz and Tusk.

Earlier, Macron confirmed that he would meet his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev before mid-March, on a trip that was originally scheduled to take place in February before it was postponed.

Macron stated that his visit to the Ukrainian capital will take place in the coming weeks.