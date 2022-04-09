Home page politics

Of: Luke Rogalla

Emmanuel Macron’s term in office is coming to an end. Can he hold on as President of France – or will Marine Le Pen manage to surprise? All developments in the news ticker.

Update from Saturday, April 9th, 2022, 9:18 am: While the presidential election on the mainland will not take place until Sunday (04/10/2022), the France election 2022 in the French overseas territories this Saturday*. The first is the Saint-Pierre and Miquelon archipelago off the east coast of Canada, where polling stations open at 12:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. local time). French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Polynesia follow.

France election 2022: Le Pen is catching up significantly with Macron in polls

First report from Saturday, April 9th, 2022: Paris – Everything seemed to be clear in France. Until a few days ago, Emmanuel Macron looked like the sure winner of the presidential election. The incumbent, together with challenger Marine Le Pen, should go into the with a clear lead runoff* move in and also win this one – five more years of Macron. But now, on the weekend of the election, everything looks different.

Presidential election in France 2022 First ballot Sunday April 10, 2022 Possible runoff Sunday April 24, 2022 Official Emmanuel Macron Strongest opponent Marine Le Pen election period 5 years

Although the polls still point to a runoff between Macron and Le Pen, as in 2017, the chair of the Rassemblement National has recently been able to catch up significantly. According to experts, even a victory in the second ballot is now possible. Macron knows that and warns of one “Brexit-like” defeat* against the right-wing populist, who scores points in France with Islamophobic slogans, among other things. “The threat of extremism has reached new levels because hate and alternative truths have been normalized over the past few months and years,” Macron said at a campaign event. “We’ve gotten used to seeing anti-Semitic and racist writers on TV shows.”

France election 2022: Marine Le Pen confident of victory – President Macron warns

Le Pen was confident of victory and got her fans in the mood for the election: “The change has never been more tangible than now,” she said at her last major appearance in Perpignan. France is “ready for a woman in the Elysée” – Le Pen would be the first female head of state in the history of France. Her project is the “antithesis of Macron,” she promised. Le Pen wanted to make “the people” the center of her politics and “give France back to the French”. She puts socio-political issues in the foreground. At her event, for example, she reiterated her intention to give the French priority in the allocation of apartments and jobs. But a headscarf ban in public spaces is also part of their program

With regard to Le Pen’s promises, the liberal reformer Macron spoke of “lies” that she “could not finance at all”. She represents a “brutally racist program that aims to divide society,” said the 44-year-old on Friday in Paris.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, is standing for a second term. © Olivier Hoslet/dpa

In a poll by OpinionWay-Kéa published on Thursday, Macron received 26 percent of the vote, up from 28 percent a week ago. Le Pen climbs two points to 22 percent. When asked about the runoff, the gap between Macron and Le Pen decreased from ten to six points (53 to 47 percent). Behind Macron and Le Pen in the polls are the left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the conservative Valérie Pécresse and the extreme right Éric Zemmour. However, their chances of entering the second round of voting are not good.

This candidates and candidates go in the first ballot of France election on April 10th:

Emmanuel Macron

Marine Le Pen

Jean-Luc Melenchon*

Nicolas Dupont Aignan

Philippe Poutou

Nathalie Arthaud

Anne Hidalgo*

Yannick Jadot

Jean Lasalle

Valerie Pécresse*

Fabian Roussel

Eric Zemmour*

Political radio silence prevailed in France until the results were published on Sunday, April 10, after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Statements and surveys are prohibited – even if the neighboring countries traditionally publish tendencies before the deadline. Forecasts, projections and results for the French election* will then be available on Sunday evening at the earliest. (lrg/afp) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.