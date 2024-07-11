On Thursday, July 11, French President Emmanuel Macron held a press conference in the framework of the NATO Summit, which celebrates its 75th anniversary. The central theme of the meeting was the support, in quantity and time, that the Atlantic alliance will provide to Ukraine, after more than two years of war with Russia. Faced with repeated questions from the press about the French political scenario after the legislative elections, which have opened a panorama of uncertainty, the president refused to refer to the subject, although he pointed out that, in any future scenario, France will maintain its foreign policy commitments.

