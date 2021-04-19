One year after the presidential elections, Emmanuel Macron is building muscle on citizen security, one of the preferred electoral issues of the right and the extreme right. It promises more police officers on the ground, a local justice system and a strong hand against drug trafficking, crime and radical Islamism.

The French head of state traveled to Montpellier on Monday, where he visited a police station and the outskirts of Mosson, a conflictive area of ​​this city in southern France. Macron wanted to know first-hand the situation in one of those “republican reconquest neighborhoods”, as the Ministry of the Interior calls the problem areas where the police presence has increased to fight crime and drug trafficking, and give greater sense of security to its inhabitants.

The president promised the French that they will see more officers on the ground in 2022 than there were in 2017, the year he arrived at the Elysee Palace. “That reassures people and deters criminals,” said Macron, proclaiming that citizens have a “right to a quiet life.” He also promised that he would meet the goal he had set at the beginning of his term of recruiting 10,000 more police and gendarmes. For now, they have hired 6,214 and 2,000 more will join this year, according to it. “Each constituency will have more police at the end of the quiquenio. Without exception ”, promised Macron in an interview in the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’.

The head of state guaranteed that he will continue to fight against drug trafficking, the “economic matrix of violence” in France. Its eradication has become, as he noted, “the mother of all battles.” “Not giving truce to drug traffickers is reducing crime,” he added.

The conservative leader, who was against the decriminalization of hashish and other drugs, also announced that he will launch “a great national debate on drug use and its harmful effects.”

“The president of chaos, of violence everywhere and all the time, of division, of social, fiscal and territorial injustice, today sells us ‘the quiet life’,” Marine Le Pen immediately criticized on Twitter .