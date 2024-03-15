Ukrainian war, France warns the world: “Russia must be stopped in any way”

Macron he doesn't mince words. “Let's prepare for war. Putin cannot and must not win. The French president speaks on TV and today he will be at Berlin for an emergency summit with the German Chancellor Scholz. Macron returns to “do not rule out” sending troops to Ukraine, a hypothesis that has divided Europe but which – reports Repubblica – the French leader reiterates, in his role as head of the Armed Forces in the only EU country equipped with nuclear weapons. “Wanting peace is not choosing defeat“continues Macron, repeating that “all military options” are on the table. “If Russia were to win, the lives of the French would change. We would no longer have security in Europe“.

“The context has changed” observes the French leader who will be in Berlin today. Hastily call a Weimar format meeting – Germany, France, Poland – it was an emergency from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. During his recent meeting in Washington with American President Joe Biden, an authoritative Polish source says, Tusk – reports Repubblica – would have been informed of the enormous alarm shaking American intelligence on the situation in Ukraine “and in the entire area of ​​Eastern Europe” regarding the actions of the Russian president Vladimir Putin could undertake in the coming months. Now Paris and Berlin are considering unlock interest on Russian funds frozen to help Kiev. The risk of an escalation.