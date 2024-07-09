“Dishonorable alliances have driven France into the arms of the radical left,” Jordan Bardella, the 28-year-old leader of the National Rally (RN) party, said on Sunday night as the results of the second and final round of the country’s parliamentary elections came in. Bardella and his allies fared worse than expected, but the final tally was not as dramatic. On Monday morning (08), France woke up to a hung parliament: the three mutually irreconcilable factions — Left, Right and Center — failed to secure anything close to the 289-seat majority needed to govern the country.

President Emmanuel Macron of the centrist Renaissance party called early parliamentary elections last month after the RN performed surprisingly well in France’s elections to the European Union parliament. Macron has now asked Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to remain in charge of a de facto caretaker government, leaving the French people wondering how — or if — a government with majority support will be formed before the next presidential election in 2027.

The left had the better night. The New Popular Front (NFP), a shaky coalition combining some 50 left-wing political parties, trade unions and other organizations, was only formed on June 10, following the RN’s impressive showing in the European Union elections. It came first on Sunday, securing 182 seats (107 short of what it needed to win a majority), despite giving little indication that its disparate elements can form a coherent government program, agree on a leader or even overcome this latest setback for the RN. Next came Macron’s Together for the Republic (EPR) coalition, with 163 seats, down from 245 in the last election in 2022 and the absolute majority of 361 seats that Macron’s supporters won when he was first elected president in 2017. The RN came in third with 143 seats, much worse than expected.

Bardella’s disappointment was understandable, even if the RN’s campaign failed to mitigate the impact of its controversial associations with fascism and shortcomings in coalition building, resource allocation, candidate selection, and public relations. After dominating the EU elections on June 9 and the first round of parliamentary elections on June 30, the party, its opponents, and virtually all polls agreed that it would win a large number of seats, if not an outright majority, in the second round. Had that happened, Macron would have been obliged by the political conventions of the Fifth Republic to call on Bardella to form a government at odds with his presidency—a bizarre arrangement known as cohabitation that the founders of the current Republic do not seem to have foreseen and that has not worked well in the past.

Instead, Macron’s anguished and unpopular coalition formed a “tactical alliance” with the NFP. Under its terms, candidates who finished third or worse in the first round dropped out of the race before the second round, thus avoiding splitting the vote against RN candidates. Unlike virtually everything else in French politics, this process, put into action in 221 constituencies, proved highly effective, costing the RN dozens of seats it was favored to win.

Yet while the RN fell short of expectations, it still added 54 seats to the 89 it won in 2022, and won 135 more than the mere eight seats it won just seven years ago, in 2017. As Bardella acknowledged, even the numerically constrained RN remains the largest party in the National Assembly, since coalitions are broken down into their component parts. Having won more than a third of the popular vote, the RN also outperformed all of its opponents, individually and as a bloc. And with 30 of France’s 81 seats in the European Parliament, the RN is larger there than the next two French parties combined.

The biggest losers from the election are Macron and his centrist coalition. Neither the RN’s success in the European elections nor anything else in French politics required him to call early parliamentary elections. He appears to have done so in a fit of pique, later explaining that he was seeking “clarity” on the direction of his country. He could have done his best to provide that clarity before the 2027 presidential election, in which term limits prohibit him from participating. Instead, he needlessly squandered his coalition’s considerable parliamentary advantage, threw his prime minister and political heir apparent under the bus, and almost certainly tarnished his legacy by reducing himself to three years of lame duck status.

Macron has the added humiliation of owing even his limping political survival to a shady and undemocratic backroom deal with the radical Left, which hates him as much as it hates the RN, ran for office reversing its pro-business economic program, and has already called for his resignation. While the Center and the Left fight each other, the RN will be waiting in the wings.

Paul du Quenoy is president of the Palm Beach Freedom Institute.