Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz had earlier rejected a French-American proposal for a 21-day truce.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he ordered the army to continue fighting with all its might.

Macron told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that there is still time for Netanyahu to accept the plan.

He added, “I believe that the United States must now increase pressure on the Prime Minister of Israel to do so.”

He added that if Netanyahu rejects the proposal, France will raise the matter in the UN Security Council.

He explained, “We expect all partners to be frank and committed in order to send this clear message: Israel cannot invade Lebanon today. War is not possible in Lebanon today. That would be a grave mistake and a great risk of escalation.”

During a press conference in Montreal earlier, Macron said he believes that Israeli officials’ comments about the proposed ceasefire in Lebanon are not final.

He stressed that France opposes Lebanon becoming a new Gaza, and called on Israel to stop its attacks and Hezbollah to stop responding.