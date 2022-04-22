Macron bet on video games and on eSport: in the event of re-election, the current French president will try to bring major events to France, in conjunction with the 2024 Olympics.

Last month Xbox became an official partner of the French Football Federation now Emmanuel Macron spoke openly about the importance of videogames and eSports in an interview, saying he wanted to promote videogame culture in his country.

“Video games represent an important component of cultural influence for France and for the image of our country in the world,” said the president. “And I don’t forget eSports, another area where the French excel with teams like Team Vitality or Karmine Corp.”

Emmanuel Macron

“In this regard, we have a historic opportunity: the 2024 Olympics. It is up to us to take advantage of this opportunity to establish a link between the two worlds by hosting the biggest events in the world such as CS: GO Majors, Worlds of League of Legends and The International by Dota 2. “

“If the French trust me, we will start working on these projects as soon as he is re-elected,” added Macron, who had already expressed interest in the world of eSports in the past.