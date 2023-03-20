The French president, Emmanuel Macron, faces this Monday two motions of no confidence in the Government of his Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. In other words, an examination of his own management in the process of approving the pension reform through the ‘decree’. The French leader lives his lowest moment since the crisis of the ‘yellow vests’ and will subject his cabinet to criticism from the National Assembly with the streets of the country on fire. Hundreds of people have been detained since the reform went ahead last week as a result of the riots that have caused considerable damage to buildings and street furniture.

The vote on the two motions will take place this afternoon, although they have little chance of success, according to some calculations. Everything depends on the direction of the vote of Los Republicanos, the moderate right-wing formation, whose representatives are divided on whether they should support the Executive to “not add more chaos” or support the impeachment.

The unpopular pension reform has taken its toll on Macron. 70% of the French are dissatisfied with him, according to an Ifop poll published on Sunday by ‘Le Journal du Dimanche’. This represents a drop of four points in one month. The number of citizens satisfied with its management (28%) is below the symbolic bar of 30%. The head of the Executive did not have such a low level of popularity since the beginning of 2019, in the midst of the crisis of the ‘yellow vests’, the popular movement that with its protests, many of them violent, put his presidency in check during his first term. mandate.

Borne, prime minister since May 2022, is also highly unpopular. 67% of French people are dissatisfied with their work, compared to 29%, who are satisfied, according to the same survey.

The opposition parties have presented two motions of censure against the Government, after it activated article 49.3 of the Constitution that allows the adoption of a text without the vote of the National Assembly. Presenting a motion of censure is the only weapon that the opposition has to prevent the pension reform from being applied and to bring down the Executive. An absolute majority is required for its adoption, which currently stands at 287 votes, since only 573 of the 577 seats are currently occupied.

Under the French Constitution, only votes in favor of a motion of no confidence are considered. You cannot vote against. The deputies can opt for one or both motions, if they wish, or not support any.

Ciotti does not expect surprises



The challenge presented by National Rally, the party of the far-right Marine Le Pen, has no chance of succeeding, since deputies from other parties do not usually support the initiatives of the extreme right. The only motion that has some chance of succeeding is the transpartisan one, but it is also not clear that it will gather enough votes to bring down Borne’s cabinet.

This motion has been presented by the Liberties, Independents, Overseas and Territories (LIOT) parliamentary group, a small group of 20 regionalist and centrist deputies. It has the support of the deputies of the Nupes, the alliance of left-wing parties made up of La Francia Insumisa, the Socialist Party, Europe Ecology-The Greens (EE-LV) and the Communist Party. The extreme right has already said that it will give its vote to the transpartisan motion in order to overthrow the Executive despite having presented their own motion.

The future of the cabinet is in the hands of the Republicans, the moderate right party of former President Nicolas Sarkozy. Without the votes of thirty Conservative deputies, the motion of no confidence cannot be adopted. The leader of Los Republicanos, Éric Ciotti, has already said that his deputies would not vote on any of the motions presented to “not add more chaos to chaos”, but there are conservative parliamentarians willing to rebel.

Republicans are in favor of pension reform. They usually carry it in their electoral program. However, they are aware that Macron’s project is very unpopular. Two out of three French people oppose setting the minimum retirement age at 64, compared to the current 62, according to recent polls. “Let’s hope that the deputies of Los Republicanos recover their sanity,” said the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, in an interview published on Sunday by the newspaper Le Parisien.

The transpartisan motion could obtain between 261 and 277 supports, far from the 287 votes needed to be effective, according to calculations by Radio France. But if he succeeded, the pension reform would be rejected and the prime minister would resign from the government to President Macron. If the motion is rejected, the pension reform will instead be adopted.

The vote comes at a time of great discontent in the streets. In recent days there have been violent demonstrations in dozens of. The parliamentary offices of several deputies in their constituencies have been attacked, including that of Éric Ciotti. “The motion or the cobblestone,” read the threatening message left for the leader of Los Republicanos by unknown opponents of the reform in his office in Nice. However, Ciotti has indicated this morning that there are no surprises expected in his ranks and he has been sure that the new pension plan will be approved this afternoon “definitely”.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the leftist party La France Unsubmissive, believes that “the fight must continue, whatever the result.” The unions also promise to keep the pressure on the street until the Executive withdraws the reform. The inter-union has called for a new day of demonstrations throughout the country against the pension reform on the 23rd, the ninth since the protests began on January 19. In addition, throughout the week strikes will continue in various sectors, such as transport and energy.