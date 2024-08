Friday, August 23, 2024, 18:56











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Gabriel Attal’s government will break the record for interim positions in France this Saturday. After Macron’s defeat in the legislative elections on July 7, the head of the Executive resigned just a week and a half later and, since then, 38 days already, has been serving …

This content is exclusive for subscribers