Starting on Saturday, the French government will extend the measures against the covid already in force in 19 departments to the entire country, for four weeks, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday.

Among these measures is the closure of non-essential shops, with exceptions, and the prohibition of traveling more than 10 km. On the other hand, schools and secondary schools will close next Monday, for at least three weeks, Macron added in a televised speech.

France is fighting to try to stop the third wave of the pandemic, which has put health services, especially emergency services, at the limit of their capacity.

To do this, the government will increase the number of intensive care beds to 10,000 units, instead of the 7,655 already used today, Macron said. At the same time, the government wants to start vaccinating those over 60 as of April 16, and those over 50 as of May 15.

The French president, down in polls and facing presidential elections next year, admitted to having “made mistakes” in managing the crisis.