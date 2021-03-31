Amid a spike in Covid-19 infections in France, President Emmanuel Macron announced a package of new measures; among them the extension of the confinement for four weeks and the closure of schools. The president warned that by next April the country will have many problems to overcome due to the emergence of new variants of the virus that aggravate the emergency.

A third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, whose cases have doubled since last February, threatens to bring down French hospitals. President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on March 31 to announce new restrictions with which he tries to mitigate the emergency.

The president decreed the extension of the confinement to the entire metropolitan territory for four weeks. The measure will take effect from midnight next Saturday and includes a curfew from 7:00 pm local time. In this way, the measure that already applies in 19 departments is extended to the entire country.

In addition, travel between regions and travel at a distance greater than 10 kilometers from the place of residence are prohibited.

“It is the best solution to stop the virus (…) We will lose control if we do not move now,” warned Macron.

Even schools and colleges must close for three weeks, after the Easter holidays, which end next weekend.

Teleworking will be compulsory and all establishments considered non-essential trade must also cease their services.

Starting from the beginning of the day and for 4 weeks, the measurements of freinage left in vigueur from 19 departments will be covered by the metropolitan territory. pic.twitter.com/NaYUKv65o8 – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 31, 2021



The measures respond to an increasingly worrying situation in the face of the spread of the virus. According to official figures, new confirmed cases per day have doubled since last February to almost 40,000.

The number of patients in intensive care units surpassed 5,000 on Tuesday, surpassing the highest number on record last fall.

“Soon more than 100,000 families will have suffered a death in France,” lamented the head of state, who also indicated that, although the vaccination program gives hope to overcome the health crisis, the situation is complicated by the new variants of the virus that are spreading.

With Reuters and EFE