Today, Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron sent an invitation to China related to global challenges.

Macron said that France and China must “increasingly search for ways of partnership” that “contribute to international peace and stability.”

This came on the occasion of the sixtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Paris and Beijing.

Macron stated, in a video he posted on social media, “On January 27, 1964, General (Charles) de Gaulle took the historic decision to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, at a time when the world was facing the logic of blocs that could not be overcome.”

The French President added that “evidence and logic call on our two countries to search together for answers to global challenges,” pointing in particular to “climate change, biodiversity loss, food security and development.”

The video clip came after his counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, published a video yesterday, Friday, in which he also praised the relations between the two countries.

Macron also stressed that France and China, permanent members of the UN Security Council, have “a responsibility to contribute to resolving international crises, especially in the face of flagrant violations of the principles on which international law is based.”

In the video, the French President enumerated a series of cultural events and exchanges between the two countries throughout the year on the occasion of the anniversary.

“Our artists, writers, researchers, entrepreneurs, tourists, and students will be able to establish new connections and create new projects,” he said. Thus, building tomorrow’s relationship,” he called in particular for developing relations between Chinese and French youth.