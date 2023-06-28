The statement quoted by the Elysee came after unrest broke out in France following the killing of a 17-year-old delivery worker by police bullets, which prompted the French government to announce tightened security throughout Paris and other major cities, and called for calm.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 policemen injured and 40 cars set on fire in the nighttime disturbances.

Tensions centered in the Nanterre district of Paris, where lawyers said the teenager, Nael M. He was killed on Tuesday night during a traffic check.

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office said the police officer suspected of shooting him has been detained and faces manslaughter charges.

Darmanin described the alleged video footage of the incident as “absolutely horrific” and vowed to conduct a full investigation, adding, “I am calling for calm and truth.”

He also stated that 1,200 police were deployed overnight and that an additional 2,000 would be deployed Wednesday in the Paris region and major cities to “maintain order”.

Tuesday’s incident sparked outrage in Nanterre and other cities, especially in neighborhoods where many residents suffer from poverty and discrimination and feel unpunished for police abuse.

Nael’s family lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou, told The Associated Press that they want to change the characterization of the police officer’s charge to murder rather than manslaughter, and to refer the investigation to a different area because they fear that the Nanterre investigators will not be impartial.

Darmanin announced that the government will hold a security meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss next steps.