French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris is interested in restoring a strategic dialogue and a common agenda with Washington. He spoke about this on Wednesday, November 30, speaking to representatives of the French diaspora in the United States.

“France wants to restore strategic dialogue and a common agenda with the United States,” the French leader said during a speech broadcast on Twitter from the Elysee Palace

He added that the current challenges require closer cooperation between countries. At the same time, Macron noted that US plans to subsidize American companies as part of the Inflation Reduction Act “threaten to split the West.”

Earlier, on November 29, The Wall Street Journal reported that Macron and a number of other European leaders were dissatisfied with US policy. According to the authors of the article, one of the reasons for the disagreement is the mentioned act of the US government to combat inflation.

On November 27, a Politico columnist saw a threat to the EU economy in US policy. According to the author of the article, Washington’s top priority has always been its own interests and ambitions, even if it could harm its allies.

On November 24, it was reported that the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called on Washington to respond to European concerns about high prices for American gas and the US government’s anti-inflation act, which puts EU producers at a disadvantage in the world market, and also violates trade rules.