The President of France gave a speech at the Nexus Institute in The Hague, where he described his doctrine for Europe to stop depending on other countries. Among his points, he highlighted the energy self-sufficiency achieved after Russia’s war in Ukraine, the importance of once again being a producing continent and of carrying out reforms in the bloc to achieve a single market.

The central issue of the state visit that Emmanuel Macron carried out during his stay in the Netherlands was the disclosure of his proposal for Europe to be independent and to reposition itself as a relevant bloc in economic, defense and energy matters, aspects in which it has become a “client” of geopolitical powers such as the United States, China and -before the war- Russia.

This was stated by the French leader during a speech held at the Nexus Institute in The Hague. Macron gave the five points that he considers essential to achieve “European sovereignty”, something that -according to him- his country has sustained for several years and now must stop being just a “French illusion”.

“This is one of the most difficult times for the European Union. We want to be stronger, but we never imagined this crisis, with a war on our border. Violent conflicts returned,” he stated.

In this context, he insisted that the global outlook urges Europe to leave its status as a ‘client’ to take an active role in production, the construction of a homogeneous continental market and abandon dependence on the world’s economic powers. “This European model cannot be defended in the long term,” she remarked.

Following this thread, Macron highlighted the reaction that countries have had since Russia decided to invade Ukraine in 2022. Moscow decided to use gas supplies as a weapon of extortion, a fact that caused energy providers to diversify and enter into agreements with other governments.

For the President of France, European sovereignty must become a reality in order to “decide for oneself and develop one’s own identity”. “Identity and sovereignty are intertwined concepts. Defending sovereignty does not mean giving up our lives, but deciding who our partners are and deciding our fate,” he emphasized.







Macron repeatedly underlined the concepts of “producer” and “competitive”, central issues in his projection of a sovereign Europe. To achieve this, he explained, it is necessary to deepen industrial policies, “reforms, innovation, investment in higher education and training are required” and the integration of European economies to “go beyond trade.”

“In Europe we have to promote this single market and do it all together. The idea is to build a common approach. We need stronger trade integration,” he added.

At the beginning of his speech, Macron was intervened by protesters. At the venue they accused the president of not being democratic, criticizing his policies on climate change and the controversial pension reform.

Although he avoided talking about the project that aroused more than a dozen massive mobilizations in France, he stressed that there are European countries that have the retirement age beyond 64 years. On the environmental crisis, he briefly slipped that they must achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Macron in the Netherlands, a neighbor with differences

The entourage that accompanies the French president on this two-day state visit is made up of the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Europe, Defense, Interior, Energy Transition, Transport, Industry and Research.

This trip to the Netherlands is the first that a French president has made since the year 2000, a sample of the differences that Paris and Amsterdam have maintained in recent decades.

In the previous one this Tuesday, the Elysee cataloged the presence of Macron as a “closer rapprochement” between two nations that differ in their European position, economic policy and foreign ties.







However, since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the positions have changed, especially in the positions on European sovereignty and energy independence.

The French leader’s visit to the Netherlands comes after meeting face to face with Xi Jinping in China and a controversial phrase during an interview about how European action should be regarding the conflict with Taiwan.

In dialogue with ‘Les Echos’ and the ‘Político’ site, Macron stated that Europe should not be a “follower of the issue” or “adapt” to the United States’ policies on Beijing’s sovereignty.

The words of the French head of state were taken as a betrayal by some Republican congressmen. While the White House downplayed it and reiterated France’s position as one of the main allies.

