The European Union is in favor of a dialogue between Minsk and the opposition, so it did not impose sanctions against President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, said French leader Emmanuel Macron following the results of the first day of the EU summit.

According to him, the EU wants Lukashenko to start a dialogue with the opposition in the country through the OSCE. At the same time, Macron called on the Belarusian president “to take measures to establish confidence and release political prisoners.”

“To accept sanctions against him would mean to justify refusal to dialogue, it is important to involve him in this process, to do the maximum for this. Otherwise, in the future Lukashenka may be included in the sanctions list, ” TASS October 2 Macron.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that the leaders of the EU countries agreed on sanctions against representatives of the Belarusian authorities. The reason is called “falsification of the results of the presidential elections, the use of violence and violations of human rights.”

The list includes 40 Belarusian politicians and officials. The sanctions will come into force after all the “technical” issues of this procedure are resolved.

Earlier, Lukashenka has already promised retaliatory sanctions if restrictions are imposed on Minsk.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. After that, opposition rallies began in the country, disagreeing with the voting results, according to which Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the votes.

On October 1, Macron called Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, the Russian leader pointed out the unacceptability of foreign interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and putting pressure on the legitimate authorities of the republic.