The French President, Emmanuel Macronshowed this Wednesday his confidence that the pension reform approved by Parliament will enter into force before the end of the year, despite the street protests against that project.

(We recommend: France: how will Macron get out of the crisis that caused his pension reform?)

“It would be good for 1.8 million people to see their pension increased by about 600 euros per year,” the president assured in an interview with the two main television channels in the country.

(You can read: France: what’s next for the unpopular pension reform promoted by Macron?)

Macron assured that the reform now depends on the opinion of the Constitutional Council, but not on street protests that, he said, “you have to respect when they are peaceful but not when they resort to extreme violence.”

Although he acknowledged that “you have to listen to the anger” of the citizens, he warned that “an overflow will not be tolerated” because “legitimate anger” against the reform does not justify violence.

(Also: The possible crisis in France after the desk to the controversial pension reform)

Despite weeks of protests, the government stuck to its reform plan.

Given the proliferation of strikes and blockades in some economic sectors, he said that “blockades must be lifted when they affect economic life”, for example in refineries and fuel distribution or garbage collection.

(Keep reading: France: Macron will adopt the pension reform without the vote of the deputies)

Macron only recognized an error in this whole process: that of “failing to convince” citizens of the need for pension reformwhich according to the figures the Government will enter a deficit that will grow to 12,500 million euros by 2030.

No union force has proposed compromises. They have told us that they did not want any reform.

“Do you think I like to carry out this reform? No,” he assured, before insisting that lowering pensions or raising the contributions of companies and workers has been ruled out (“we are one of the countries with the highest taxes in Europe), which it just leaves the option to work more.

(See also: Paris monuments sink into mountains of garbage due to collectors’ strike)

“No union force has proposed compromises. They have told us that they did not want any reform,” he insisted.

The president assured that he understands the anger of many citizens when they see the extraordinary benefits of large companies and assured that he will ask the government to force them to “participate in the collective effort” of the nation.

EFE