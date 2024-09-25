Macron added in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly: “There must be no war in Lebanon.”

He commented on the escalation in Lebanon, saying: “Many civilians were killed without justification.”

The French President pointed out that his new Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, will travel to Lebanon at the end of the week.

He called on Israel and Hezbollah to respect their obligations under UN resolutions on Lebanon.

He also called on Israel to stop the escalation in Lebanon, and in return, he called on Hezbollah to stop firing on Israel.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, Macron said: “Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas, but the war in Gaza has gone on too long.”

He continued: “There is no justification for the killing of thousands of civilians… We call for a ceasefire as soon as possible.”