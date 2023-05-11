fIn the future, France only wants to subsidize the sale of electric cars produced in Europe. This was announced by President Emmanuel Macron in a speech on Thursday. When buying American and Asian cars, the environmental bonus should no longer be granted, which, unlike in Germany, was slightly increased at the turn of the year in France and is currently up to 7,000 euros if the vehicle costs less than 47,000 euros and weighs 2.4 tons is hard. The change is expected to take effect by the end of this year.

Macron’s announcement is part of a package of measures with which the French government wants to push the country’s reindustrialization. The draft for a corresponding “Green Industries Act” is to be presented next week. Based on the American subsidy program Inflation Reduction Act, tax credits for investments in “green” technologies such as heat pumps and solar modules are also planned. In addition, the approval procedures for industrial projects are to be roughly halved to nine months.

“We are not called to become the consumers of American industry,” Macron said. That is also “a question of sovereignty”. He justified the modification of the electric car subsidy in a similar way. “We do not want to use French taxpayers’ money to accelerate non-European industrialization,” explained the President. France will be the first country in Europe to reform the criteria for awarding the environmental bonus “to better take into account the CO2 footprint of the vehicle”.

Macron’s announcement plays into the hands of French car brands such as Renault, Peugeot and Citroën. They see themselves exposed to intense competitive pressure, particularly from Chinese manufacturers. But the latest price cuts by American competitor Tesla are also affecting them, which means that its Model 3, for example in France, now costs around 42,000 euros, just as much as the all-electric Renault Mégane, which was launched a few months ago and was associated with great hopes.







The ramp-up of electromobility in France is not only supported on the sales side by the state. Paris also supports the domestic production of battery cells to the best of its ability. This Friday, Macron is traveling to Dunkirk in northern France, where the Taiwanese company Prologium is planning to build a gigafactory. It would be the fourth production site on French soil. The first gigafactory is scheduled to open later this month in Billy-Berclau, northern France. Behind this is the Automotive Cells Company, a joint venture between the car manufacturers Stellantis, Mercedes and the energy group Totalenergies.