French President Emmanuel Macron drank to Ukraine and received an invitation to come to Kiev for a glass of wine. This is reported in Twitter-account of Ukraine.

Thus, the French leader raised a glass in honor of the opening of summer verandas of cafes and restaurants in the country. At that moment, someone from the crowd shouted: “Budmo!” – traditional Ukrainian toast, which translates as “we will.” In response, Macron smiled and, saying “For Ukraine”, drank a cocktail.

“Budmo, Mr. President Emmanuel Macron. The next glass of wine is in my Kiev, ”wrote the authors of Ukraine’s Twitter in French.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained to France and Germany about the weakening of support for his country in the international arena. The Ukrainian leader said that he “feels the support” of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, but believes that it should be more effective and active.