French President Emmanuel Macron ventured far beyond cover on Monday evening by no longer completely ruling out the deployment of Western soldiers in Ukraine in the future. The West has gradually increased its support to Ukraine, but the deployment of soldiers is considered taboo. The coalition's informal leader, US President Joe Biden, has drawn a clear line there from the start.

Macron had invited the heads of the Ukraine coalition to Paris to discuss additional support for Kyiv at the start of the third year of the war. “There is no consensus today on sending soldiers, but nothing is ruled out,” he said at a press conference afterwards. “We will do everything we can to ensure that Russia cannot win this war.”

Prior to the meeting, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico had already revealed that several European countries that are members of NATO and the European Union are considering sending soldiers to Ukraine on a bilateral basis. He did not say which countries were involved.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said afterwards that sending soldiers had not been the focus of the discussions.

The Kremlin promptly warned on Tuesday that a conflict between Russia and NATO would become inevitable if European NATO allies sent troops to Ukraine. “The very fact that the possibility of sending some contingents to Ukraine is being discussed by NATO countries is an important new development,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized to the AP on Tuesday that the alliance has no plans to send combat units to Ukraine. NATO has always taken the position that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and that NATO has the right to support Ukraine in doing so, Stoltenberg said.

NATO does not send weapons to Ukraine, but does provide 'non-lethal' support, such as medical supplies. There is also permanent consultation with Kyiv. Western arms supplies to Ukraine are formally organized outside NATO.

More ammunition for Ukraine

European government leaders resolved in Paris to purchase more ammunition for Ukraine in non-EU countries. France would prefer to see European money spent on purchases from the European defense industry. But given the dire shortage of artillery shells on the Ukrainian front, pressure to purchase outside the EU is increasing rapidly.

Czech Prime Minister Peter Fiala said he received strong support for his proposal to buy grenades from an unnamed country. He surprised participants at the Munich security conference last week with the announcement that he was on the trail of eight hundred thousand grenades. This concerns 155 millimeter grenades, which are used by NATO, and 122 millimeter grenades. Fiala is looking for supporters to finance the purchase. The Netherlands pledged 100 million euros on Monday.

The delivery of artillery shells by the European Union has turned out to be a disappointing and painful operation. The EU promised last spring that it would deliver one million 155 millimeter grenades by March 1, 2024. At the end of last year it became clear that initially there would be no more than three hundred thousand. According to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the count is now at half a million. On Monday, Zelensky corrected Von der Leyen. In Kyiv he stated that not 50 percent, but only 30 percent of the promised grenades had arrived.

In addition, the supply of missiles was also discussed in Paris. Chancellor Olaf Scholz had already said before the meeting that the coveted German Taurus missile, which has a greater range than French and British missiles, will not be delivered.