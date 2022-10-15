Home page politics

Macron ruled out a nuclear response to Putin in the event of a nuclear strike against Ukraine. He is now accused of violating the principle of nuclear deterrence.

Munich/Paris – In the Ukraine war, both Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin and his political friends and propagandists repeatedly threatened, at least indirectly, with nuclear strikes. Western countries are warning Russia of serious consequences if Moscow actually takes drastic measures.

For many, the question arises as to what the response to a possible use of nuclear weapons by Putin’s troops would be. The consequences were not elaborated on by the EU and NATO. There will probably not be a counterattack with nuclear weapons. At least France will not participate, as President Emmanuel Macron has now emphasized. He received a lot of criticism, including from NATO officials, for this overly detailed statement.

Ukraine War: Is Macron Threatening Putin’s Nuclear Deterrence? — Criticism from French politics

In an interview with the French channel France 2 on Wednesday (October 12), Macron underlined that Paris would “obviously” not use nuclear weapons against Russia itself in the event of a nuclear attack on Ukraine. “France has a nuclear doctrine based on the country’s clearly defined vital interests,” the US daily quoted as saying political the French head of state. According to Macron, these interests would not be jeopardized if there were a nuclear strike in Ukraine.

Macron’s statements seem quite rational, but the French President is facing massive criticism because his words could have a negative impact on the nuclear deterrent effect. “The credibility of nuclear deterrence lies in not saying anything about what we should do,” former head of state François Hollande commented on Macron’s statements on FranceInfo radio station. You have to “say as little as possible and be ready to do as much as necessary,” Hollande said.

“I almost fell off my chair when I heard him speak,” said French MP and vice-president of the Parliament’s military committee, Jean-Louis Thieriot. He called Macron’s statements a “political error”. One of the principles of nuclear deterrence is a certain “vagueness” about the perception of a state’s vital interests.

Ukraine war: London and NATO sources express concerns about Macron’s words

With regard to Macron’s statements, displeasure also spread in London and in NATO. At a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace was asked about the issue. “It makes President Macron look at the cards,” he said, according to the British newspaper telegraph and again threatened “serious consequences” for Russia in the event of a nuclear attack: “This would break the 1945 taboo on the use of nuclear weapons and isolate it globally.”

NATO sources told the British newspaper that Macron was threatening the “principles of deterrence” with his statements. The sources also emphasized that one does not go into the details of the individual scenarios. Similar to the alliance sources and in contrast to Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also made vague statements about the possibility of a nuclear strike: “We will not explain exactly how we will respond, but this would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict.” US President Joe Biden warns of nuclear “Armageddon”.

In conversation with political Thieriot underlined his assessment that Macron’s words could have been a message to his own voters. According to the US newspaper, French citizens are concerned about the likelihood of nuclear war. The French President made this clear again on Twitter. On Thursday (October 13) he wrote: “We do not want a world war.” (bb)