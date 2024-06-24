“I will be president until the end of my term.” The letter from French President Macron

Emmanuel Macron he committed to finishing his own presidential mandate until May 2027″, even though his camp finds itself in a delicate position a week before legislative elections that could force it to coexist with a far-right government. In an open letter to the press, Macron admitted that “the way of governing must change profoundly.”

“The next government, which will necessarily reflect your vote, will bring together, I hope, republicans of different sensibilities who will have been able to oppose extremism with their courage”, we read again in the letter to the French.

“I will act until May 2027 as your president, protector of our Republic, of our values, respectful of pluralism and your choices, at your service and that of the Nation” he wrote Macron in what appears to be a response to those among his opponents who claim that he will be forced to resign in the event of defeat in the legislative elections of 30 June and 7 July.

Returning to the reasons that pushed him, on the evening of the European elections, to dissolve parliament, Macron he acknowledged that the decision sparked “anger against him,” but stressed that the next election is “neither a presidential election nor a vote of confidence in the President of the Republic”, but the answer to “a single question: who will govern the France“.

In front of National gathering and to the left-wing alliance of the New Popular Front, the head of state defends his “third way”, behind his opponents in the polls.

“The objective cannot be just to continue what has been done” added Macron, assuring that he wanted to give “much stronger and firmer responses” against “insecurity and impunity”.

“The next government will have to review childhood policy, better protect our young people and fight more forcefully against any discrimination”, he adds, underlining the “strong demand for social justice”. The president also appealed to those who abstained, asking them “not to be afraid”.