French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed today, Sunday, that his country does not rule out the delivery of “Leclerc” heavy combat tanks to Ukraine.
This came during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Macron said, “With regard to Leclerc tanks, I asked the Minister of Armies to work on the issue. Nothing is excluded.”
Ukraine, in particular, requests German “Leopard 2” combat tanks.
The German chancellor said that future decisions on sending weapons would be taken in coordination with allies, including the United States.
Germany and the Western allies did not reach a decision regarding whether Germany would agree to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or allow other countries that own them to send them, despite Ukraine’s appeal to send modern tanks to enhance its defense efforts.
Asked about sending those tanks to Ukraine, Schulz said that all arms shipments to Ukraine so far have been made in close coordination with Western partners. “We will do that in the future,” he added.
German sources told Reuters news agency that it would allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine if the United States agreed to send its tanks. But US officials said that President Joe Biden’s government is not ready to send its tanks, including the M1 Abrams tanks.
