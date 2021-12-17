“We do not plan to impose tests within the EU, because we care about the proper functioning of our common space and because, from the moment a variant is present in this or that EU country, it spreads very quickly to the others”. This was underlined by French President Emmanuel Macron, at a press conference in Brussels at the end of the European Council. “The majority of the movements are made by cross-border workers – he continues – who are exempt from this measure. We will not put PCR tests against other EU countries, we will impose them on third countries once they are classified in the categories that require them”.

Face aux variants du virus, nous devons continuer d’agir en Européens. The personnes vaccinées n’auront pas à réaliser de tests pour voyager between the pays members of the European Union. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 17, 2021