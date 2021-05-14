French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with the Israeli Prime Minister the current escalation with the Palestinians.

And the French presidency said, in a statement, that Macron stressed the “urgent need for the return of peace” in the Middle East. The Elysee Palace said the call was aimed “at stopping the escalation of violence.”

Macron conveyed, during the phone call, to Netanyahu, his “concern for the civilian population in Gaza.”

The statement added, “France will participate in the UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Sunday” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at 14:00 GMT.

Since Monday, 119 Palestinians, including 31 children, in the Gaza Strip have fallen victim to the escalation, and 830 others have been injured. In Israel, the death toll rose to nine, in addition to hundreds of wounded.