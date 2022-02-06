Biden and Macron, during a 40-minute phone call, affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and agreed that the US and French teams would remain in contact in order to consult with the two countries’ allies, including Ukraine, according to a statement released by the White House.

In turn, a French presidential source said, on Sunday, that President Macron spoke again with President Biden to coordinate before heading to Moscow on Monday.

The source said that the two leaders “exchanged information about the contacts that took place during the weekend”, in order to coordinate well before the visit.

On Monday, Macron is due to visit Russia, which has amassed troops near Ukraine’s border, prompting Western fears of an invasion. Moscow denies its intention to invade Ukraine.

On Saturday, Macron had also spoken by phone with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO, prior to his visit to Moscow this week, to help defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hundreds of elite US forces are arriving in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on Sunday, on the orders of the US President to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasunka airport, located 90 km from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

A US military aircraft Boeing C-17 Globemaster, transported dozens of troops and vehicles.

Their commander was Major General Christopher Donahue, the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan on August 30.

“Our national contribution here in Poland shows our solidarity with all our allies in Europe, and clearly during this period of uncertainty we know we are stronger together,” Donahoe said at the airport.

In Warsaw, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blasak hailed the deployment, saying: “Deterrence and solidarity are the best response to Moscow’s aggressive policy, and to the aggressive attempt to rebuild the Russian Empire.”

Russia has massed about 100,000 of its forces on the border with Ukraine, some of them to take part in military exercises in Belarus, but insists it has no intention of invading Ukraine.

Plasak said that the collective response by NATO members is “the best response to the threat, and the only way to ensure the security of Poland and the rest of NATO countries in the eastern flank of the alliance.”

He confirmed that he had held a number of talks on the matter with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Biden ordered the deployment of additional US forces in Poland, Romania and Germany to demonstrate to allies and enemies America’s commitment to the security of NATO’s eastern flank, amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Poland shares borders with Russia and Ukraine, while Romania shares borders with Ukraine. The squad can deploy within 18 hours and carry out paratrooper attacks to secure key targets.

The band is based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and dates back to 1917.

Earlier in the week, US planes transported equipment and logistical forces in preparation for the arrival of part of the division to the airport.

Polish soldiers have previously served with the US division on missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Major Przemyslaw Lipczynski, a spokesman for the Polish Army’s 18th mechanized division.

About 4,000 US soldiers have been stationed in Poland since 2017, on a shift basis, as a security enhancement in the face of increased Russian military activity.