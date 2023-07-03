On July 2, French President Emmanuel Macron instructed Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupont-Moretti to take all necessary measures to curb the unrest.

“The government will be on the side of the police and the gendarmerie. The heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice must do everything necessary to restore order, ”the TV channel reports the words of the French leader. BFMTV on the results of the meeting of the operational headquarters for combating riots, which took place in the Elysee Palace.

It is reported that Macron on Tuesday, July 4, will host more than 220 mayors whose municipalities have suffered from the consequences of the protests.

Riots in France began in the suburbs of Paris after the morning of June 27, law enforcement officers shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre. The police said that the young man refused to comply with the requirements of law enforcement officers. An investigation has been launched into the shooter.

On the night of July 2, 486 people were detained during the protests. To prevent the outbreak of mass protests in Paris, elite special forces units were brought in.

Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin showed the consequences of the riots: groups of marauders appeared and looted local shopping centers.

A court in the city of Grenoble in southeastern France sentenced three rioters to terms of three to four months in prison. All the defendants were detained while committing thefts from the destroyed shops on the night of July 1.